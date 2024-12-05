South Wales Argus
Fallen tree blocks main road in Monmouthshire

Fallen tree blocks B4235, Monmouth, in both directions

By Sallie Phillips

  • A fallen tree is currently blocking the B4235 in Monmouth
  • The road is blocked in both directions between Trelay Road and Uplands Road
  • Police are dealing with the incident and diversions are in place

