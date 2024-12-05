Fallen tree blocks main road in Monmouthshire

- A fallen tree is currently blocking the B4235 in Monmouth
- The road is blocked in both directions between Trelay Road and Uplands Road
- Police are dealing with the incident and diversions are in place
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel