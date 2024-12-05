The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 3pm on Thursday (December 6) until 3am on Friday (December 8).

The warning will cover the entirety of Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan.

Winds could reach speeds of around 70mph and are set to cause travel disruptions and power outages.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Wind across Northern Ireland, western Scotland, Wales and parts of England



Thursday 1500 - Friday 0300



The warning area has been extended south across England and Wales, whilst the end time has been brought forward.



Latest info 👇… https://t.co/PMeEYoCkJT pic.twitter.com/tjjlbSb5o1 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

This is the second yellow warning announced by the Met Office for south Wales in as many days.

On Wednesday (December 4), the Met Office issued a three day "danger to life" yellow weather warning for the area which will come into force on Friday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain & Wind across England and Wales



Friday 1500 – Sunday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eUX4bybIS5 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the new yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to "strong and gusty" winds.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Spray and/or large waves affecting coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Disruptions to bus and train services, with some journeys taking longer

Loss of power and disruptions to other services

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Westerly or northwesterly winds will increase during Thursday afternoon and evening.

"Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.

"Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy, squally bursts of rain in places."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The new weather warning will impact all of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.



"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.



"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.



"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 3pm on Thursday (December 5) until 3am on Friday (December 6).