LIVE: Crash blocks lanes on key motorway junction causing 11 minutes delay

- A crash has been reported on the M4 eastbound between J24 Coldra and J23A Magor
- At least one lane is blocked with heavy congestion building
- Around 11 minutes of delay is being reported in the area
Live
