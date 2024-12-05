South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Crash blocks lanes on key motorway junction causing 11 minutes delay

Live

Crash blocks lanes on M4 east at J24 Coldra

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 eastbound between J24 Coldra and J23A Magor
  • At least one lane is blocked with heavy congestion building
  • Around 11 minutes of delay is being reported in the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos