Christian Byrne, 40, has been locked up for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

His first set of offences occurred in Newport when he was stopped by police on Chepstow Road driving a Ford Mondeo on May 31.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

His second set off offences occurred in Monmouthshire on November 30 when he was in a Nissan Juke, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Byrne admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for a constable, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

He was banned from driving for three years.

The defendant, of Rockfield View, Undy, Monmouthshire was also ordered to pay £85 costs.