Pupils from Newport school Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd will compete against Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta from Ystrad Mynach on one episode of the show, which will be available online from December 6.

The episode will screen on television on Friday , January 31.

This second series of the e show will see some of Wales’ young footballers tackle a range of footballing games and obstacles.

Presenters Heledd Anna, Lloyd Lewis and Huw Owen officiate as two teams representing their primary schools compete in games against the clock to try and win the Tekkers Trophy.

Each week, players will be challenged in games that require good dribbling and accuracy skills, as well as tackling new games for the goalkeepers and strikers. In one game, the supporters’ footballing knowledge will be put to the test, before the teams face the Red Wall in the final round for one last chance at winning or losing points.

Heledd, Lloyd and Huw will also feel the pressure as team captains.

With an ongoing competition between the three running through the series, which captain will be victorious after twelve episodes? Lloyd was the winner during the first series and he’ll be hoping to retain his crown. One thing’s guaranteed, none of the three want to lose.