Drivers on the M4 between Wales and England have been warned that roadworks on the Severn bridge will remain until the summer of 2025.

The operator of the Prince of Wales Bridge - the busiest route between the two countries - had confirmed that resurfacing work will take more than six months longer than originally planned.

When the roadworks started in July, commuters were told the work would last until autumn 2024, but National Highways said "additional work" has delayed the £17m project on the bridge, which opened in 1996.

A spokesperson for National Highways, who are responsible for the works, acknowledged the frustration felt by drivers at the news that the disruption is likely to continue.

Chris Pope, programme delivery manager of National Highways, said: "It's important that we take the time now to ensure the job is done to the highest standard to protect the bridge, ensure safety and durability and reduce the need for repairs in the future

How long will the Prince of Wales Bridge work continue?

The work on the three-mile structure - the UK's second longest bridge that links south Wales with South Gloucestershire - was supposed to take about four months when it started in summer 2024.

The contraflow regularly causes tailbacks in both directions - especially in the morning and evening rush hour - for more than 75,000 motorists that pass over it every day.

However, it is now expected to last into 2025.

It also expected that the roadworks will continue during the festive period.

The contraflow has been removed and speed limits have been increased from 40mph to 50mph.

National Highways said it would soon "be in a position to open two standard lanes to eastbound traffic and two lanes westbound before the Christmas holidays".

The UK government agency has apologised to drivers for any inconvenience and thanked them for their "continued understanding and patience" with the ongoing works.