Lliswerry Baptist Church played host to the local Christmas light switch on on Saturday, November 30 with a free community event that was attended by more than 150 people.

As part of the event a local choir were present along with pupils from the nearby schools, who were also given the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and were presented with little gifts for Christmas.

The Christmas light switch on event was in its second year (Image: Lyndon Belcher) One of the members of the church who assisted with the organisation of the event, Lyndon Belcher, told the Argus: "It was a really lovely event, and great to see such a really positive turnout from the local community.

"We first started doing this event last year, and it was quite successful, with about 150 people in attendance, so we decided that it would be a good thing to do again this year and help bring the community together.

"We're a very proudly inclusive church, so we like to be a real part of the community and help them, something that we think is particularly important now with what is going on in Ukraine and other places in the world.

"It means a lot to us as volunteers in the community to have had so many people come to our event - I think we had about 180 this year - because it really shows a community spirit and means people can have some pride in their area."

The event was attended by hundreds of people (Image: Lyndon Belcher) Lliswerry Baptist Church has always had a real sense of community, according to Mr Belcher, and is always looking to support people, with plans for youth groups in the pipeline for the new year.

They also have a YouTube channel that is regularly updated by minister Chris Tutte.

He added: "I've been a part of the church since I was a young child and I've always seen how important the community is.

"I believe it is really important for people to know we are here and will always be."

Local MP Jessica Morden attended, describing the event as joyful (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

The event was also attended by local MP Jessica Morden, who described it as "joyful" in a social media post on Monday, December 2.

She said: "The most joyful community Christmas lights switch on and celebration at Lliswerry Baptist Church on Saturday.

"Thanks for inviting me along and thanks to everyone who gave their time to organise the event.

"I can’t believe *actual* Santa made it!"