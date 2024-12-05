Neil Skiffington, 41, formerly of Newport has a feud stretching back nearly 10 years after being convicted of a serious assault on an ex-partner.

He has been jailed in the past for threatening to cut the throat of the lawyer who prosecuted him and for hounding the police officers involved in the case who he claims are “corrupt”.

One of the officers has installed a panic button at his home after being persecuted by the defendant.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Skiffington’s latest grudge campaign saw him leave voicemail and text messages for two female probation officers.

He said: “In one of them, the defendant stated the following, ‘I can prove that the two cops lied to convict me.

‘I am dedicating the rest of my life to destroying the lives of those that have destroyed mine.

‘They are finished and everyone will know. I am going to put it online and it’s going to go viral.’”

The defendant also referred to another probation officer as a b**** and added, “All this is her fault”.

Referring the policeman who has installed a panic button at home, Skiffington said he was “corrupt and he was glad there was a panic alarm at the officer’s house”.

He also claims that some of his belongings had been stolen from him when they were put into storage after he was jailed in 2019.

Newport housing officers were being held responsible for this by the defendant, Mr Strobl added.

One of the probation officers was left “feeling very distressed” by the messages.

Skiffington, now of Moor Street, Chepstow admitted committing two offences under the Malicious Communications Act and a single charge of being in breach of a restraining order.

They took place between July and September last year.

He 17 previous convictions for 31 offences and was jailed for 33 months for wounding.

This is his fourth breach of the restraining order.

His barrister Christopher Evans said his client has “a mental health background” and was sectioned for a month in June 2022.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You are 41 years of age and you have many previous convictions.

“You have a persistent record, a pattern of targeting women to victimise.

“You're a bully, Mr Skiffington. The offending is too serious to be dealt with by anything other than a sentence of imprisonment.

“Each probation officer places herself in this case in a vulnerable position, vulnerable to the sort of vile communications that you sent.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.