The supermarket has recalled its Waitrose Chinese Takeaway Bag for 2 because it contains molluscs, which are not mentioned on the label.

As a result the product is considered a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to molluscs.

The affected products have use by dates up to December 4.

A recall has been issued despite the use by date, as the product is suitable for freezing.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency explained: “We are issuing this recall on December 4, which is the last use by date quoted in this recall.

“This is because the product is suitable for freezing and therefore there may be products from the recall period (September 21 - December 4) in people's freezers, which will need to be recalled.

“Waitrose is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to molluscs, do not eat it. Instead return it to your local Waitrose branch for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 884, Option 4.”

A Waitrose spokesman added: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

What is a product recall?

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.