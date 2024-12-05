Newsquest will not reveal the details of which couple won the festive episode since these results have not been verified (and to not spoil the programme).

It comes as Strictly’s ballroom will be turned into a winter wonderland on Christmas Day as six celebrities, from comedians to Gladiators and even EastEnders favourites, will be competing to become the Strictly Christmas champion 2024.

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

The full list of celebrities taking part in the Strictly Christmas special this year, along with their professional dance partners, are:

Comedian Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer

Drag artist Tayce and Kai Widdrington

Podcaster Vogue Williams and Gorka Márquez

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Nitro) and Nancy Xu

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Nikita Kuzmin

Racing driver Billy Monger and Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly fans ‘so happy’ after Christmas special winner leaked online

As the Strictly Christmas special is pre-recorded before it airs later in December, it allows people who are in the crowd for filming to know who has won ahead of time.

Due to this, the results were leaked on social media last night and those who found out which celebrity won seemed to be pleased with the result.

All the winners over the years

Someone posted: “I'M SO HAPPY!! They're the couple I wanted to win!!”

Another shared: “YES......awesome winner.”

This Strictly fan commented: “I am glad to see who won it. It should be a good show. I really like the Christmas special.”

Others expressed their joy tweeting “congrats to them!!!!” and “wahoo”.

When is Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 on TV?

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 3.55pm on Christmas Day (December 25).

Each of the six couples will perform a festive routine hoping to impress the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, head Judge Shirley Ballas and the voting studio audience.