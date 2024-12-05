The 49-year-old ITV star has been seeing a personal trainer twice a week after previously finding out that she was pre-diabetic.

Now, she can reveal that she is no longer pre-diabetic and has a “new shape” that she loves.

This Morning star Alison Hammond reveals why she won't use weight loss medication

Reflecting on a conversation she had with her mother, This Morning's Alison Hammond told Good Housekeeping magazine: “Just before she died, Mum said to me ‘If you can, sort out your weight, Alison’ – and that really set it in my head.

“My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening.

“I thought ‘I have to be an adult about this’. The sweets had to stop – and the fatty foods.

“Twice a week I see my personal trainer, and I have a couple of weights in my bedroom.

“I walk, I stretch and sometimes I do a bit of yoga.

“I try to vary it so it’s not the same every day.

“After a session at the gym, I think I’m Venus Williams, with all those endorphins pumping around.

“If I miss a session or two with my trainer, I notice it. That kick you get out of the way you feel is so good.”

Speaking about weight loss medication, she said: “I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing. But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.

“So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did.”

She added: “I’m no longer pre-diabetic, so I’m a bit naughtier with my food now.

“But because my body’s working properly, I can allow myself a bit of sugar here and there.

“I love my new shape and although I still have areas I’m conscious of, such as my arms and my tummy, it’s great being able to wear things I would never have been able to before. I mean, look at me, I’m a bombshell.”

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic have made headlines in recent years with celebrities like Sharon Osbourne trying it.