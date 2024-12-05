Around 86% of pubs and bars were found to be offering alternative options, making them “even more inclusive”.

Public houses throughout the country are expected to sell a record 140 million pints of low and no-alcohol beer this year, up from 120 million last year.

Among the pubs offering alternative beer options, 8% were found to be selling these on draught, up from just 2% in 2019.

❗️The overall cost of the budget on the beer and pub sector is stark. 💷



With the reduction in the retail, hospitality, and leisure relief from April from 75% to 40%, the sector is going to face even more costs.



As we have repeatedly said, our sector is penalised for being a… pic.twitter.com/eScKRkfP2i — British Beer & Pub Association (@beerandpub) November 29, 2024

No and low-alcohol beer options making pubs 'more inclusive and welcoming'

The increasing range of options available to drinkers means the pub is “even more inclusive and welcoming than ever before this festive season”, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

The trade group is calling on the Government to align existing no and low-alcohol thresholds with that of other countries, to help drive sales and boost the economy.

In the UK, the existing threshold for “alcohol-free” is 0.05% ABV (alcohol by volume), when it can be 0.5% ABV like in other nations.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Whether someone is choosing moderation, keeping pace with many Christmas festivities, or just doesn’t drink alcohol, these sales show brewers and pubs are catering to all.

“With the popularity of no and low increasing, we stand ready to support the Government in taking the necessary steps to align our no and low-alcohol descriptors with other markets.

“This important move would allow the category to continue to flourish, benefit the consumer, and allow the pub to continue being a home away from home.”

Luke Boase, founder of non-alcoholic brewer Lucky Saint, said: “There is an exciting opportunity for the Government to support consumers in understanding no and low drinks, and that will create a hugely positive impact on the health of the nation.

“Clear descriptors that align with other markets will help unlock availability, raise awareness and drive consumption of alcohol-free drinks across the country.

“We welcome the Government’s support for the no and low category to help realise its potential”

