On Wednesday (December 4), the Met Office issued a three day "danger to life" yellow weather warning for the area which will come into force on Friday.

The Met Office have said the winds associated with Storm Darragh, just weeks after Storm Bert, which brought major flooding and destruction to much of Wales.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, while damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is possible.

A yellow warning for rain is also in force over the weekend, leading to NRW asking everyone to stay alert, and be flood ready.

READ MORE: Met Office issues new yellow weather warning for South Wales

A spokesperson for NRW said: "Tomorrow, Storm Darragh is forecast to bring very strong winds across Wales from Friday to Sunday, with more rain expected alongside.

"Be prepared - check flood risk in your area, and be flood ready."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A period of very strong northerly or north-westerly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east.

"Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland.

"The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."

People are also reminded that a yellow warning for wind remains in effect until 6am on Sunday morning, December 8.

To check the flood risk in your area, or if there are any flood alerts, you can visit the NRW website, here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/.