The Putting Things Right process, which allows people to raise concerns and complaints about their NHS care, is an important way of holding the NHS accountable so that lessons can be learned.

Llais has highlighted barriers which can make the process feel impersonal and bureaucratic and it responded to the call for evidence in May, and raised several key areas for improvement that the report addresses.

Alyson Thomas, chief executive of Llais, said: “This report confirms what people have told us time and again, we need a system that listens deeply, is more responsive, compassionate, and learns continuously. This report is a promise to people that their voices will drive real change, and we look forward to helping policy makers shape a better system for everyone.”



Last year, Llais’ complaints advocacy service helped more than 1,500 people find their way through complaints processes in health and social services.