The teachers, who work in Caerphilly County Borough Council, are Brooke Harper, Ellie Welsh, Jayne Evans, Josh Fisher, Maria Owen and Phil Bettany.

More than 100 swimming teachers from across Wales were considered for the award and these nominations reflect their outstanding dedication and expertise.

The selection process will now narrow the field to two finalists, with the winner to be announced at the Swim Wales Annual Awards ceremony in February.

The Swim Wales Annual Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals, clubs, and partners participating across Welsh aquatics, with 23 award categories recognising exceptional contributions to the sport.

The Aquatic Teacher Award honours those who go above and beyond in inspiring and teaching swimmers of all ages and abilities.

A spokesman for CCBC said: "We extend our sincere congratulations to Brooke, Ellie, Jayne, Josh, Maria, and Phil on this well-deserved recognition.

"Their hard work and dedication have not only elevated the standards of aquatic teaching but have also inspired countless individuals to dive into the world of swimming.

"We wish our nominees the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition. Regardless of the outcome, they have already made a huge splash in their field, and we couldn’t be prouder."