Well, this could be just the job for you.

The RSPCA is looking for 24 animal rescue officers across Wales and England.

These are frontline workers who respond to reports of cruelty, neglect and injury, deal with complaints and collect and rescue injured and trapped animals.

They carry out some of the vital work of the RSPCA working alongside charity inspectors in making a real difference to the lives of animals.

Steve Bennett, RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, said: “There is no typical day in the life of an ARO, but you can expect to work closely with people and animals everyday, offering the opportunity for a career that is both varied and rewarding and helps to make a real difference to animal’s lives on a daily basis."

Applicants - who must be 18 by the time they start the course - need to live within one of the specified postcodes for the location they are applying to. They will need a full manual driving licence, and have attained a level 2 qualification in English at GCSE.

For full details, including postcode areas, go to jobs.rspca.org.uk/jobs/home