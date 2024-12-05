BBC Radio Wales’ and Strictly’s Wynne Evans and the former Wales and Scarlets Hooker Ken Owens are getting together for Wynne’s Welsh Christmas.

And ahead of the highly anticipated Gavin & Stacey finale there’s an exclusive BBC iPlayer documentary, The Gavin & Stacey Experience, which reveals all about the characters who have been at the heart of the programme over the years.

With plenty of cracking content announced in the line up, from crowning Wales’ Christmas home of the year with Owain Wyn Evans to an end of year wrap up which asks, “What Just Happened?”, make sure you tune into BBC Wales this Christmas across TV and iPlayer.

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “It’s fantastic to be showcasing such a range of talent and creativity alongside some of Wales’ favourite presenters this festive period.

"Join us for a magical mix of new shows from the world of comedy, entertainment and factual across the holiday season. Tune in live on BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales, or on iPlayer, for a brilliant line up which will bring everyone together this Christmas.”