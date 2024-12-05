The committee had previously approved plans for a single-home development at the site in 2019, but that permission is set to expire in January.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the committee was presented with new proposals for the land which were “broadly along the same principles” for the 2019 scheme.

Joanne Davidson, the council’s east area team manager, said ward councillor Martin Kellaway had asked the committee to review the new plans because of a “potential overbearing impact” on a nearby listed building, Great Milton Farm.

Cllr Kellaway had since indicated he was “happy” with the officers’ recommendations to grant planning permission subject to conditions, Ms Davidson told the committee.

Members agreed to grant planning permission for the new home in line with those recommendations.