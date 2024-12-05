Broadmead Park, Newport, came in fourth on the list which followed research and analysis by Broadband Genie, with an average broadband speed of 7.23Mb.

And seventh was Glasllwch Lane, Newport, with an average speed of 9.39Mb.

The slowest over all was the B4570, Ponthirwaun, with average broadband speeds of 2.28Mb - 323 times slower than Chamberlain Row in Dinas Powys, which was Wales’ fastest street, which recorded speeds of 35.81Mb.

Nowhere in Gwent made it into the top 10 of the fastest streets according to the research.

Alex Tofts, strategist at Broadband Genie, said: “Broadband customers should not have to tolerate slow broadband, especially when the majority of providers continue to annually raise prices for customers.

“However, it’s important to note, these are real speed tests. Poor broadband can be caused by various factors, such as number of devices, number of users and activity, router placement, and Wi-Fi signal strength.

“No bill payer or internet user should suffer in silence. If you find your broadband is consistently underperforming, and you can’t troubleshoot the issue yourself, contact your internet service provider.

“If you haven’t renewed your broadband contract in over two years, it’s likely you can get a faster deal at the same or lower cost than what you’re currently paying.”