Early this morning, Thursday December 5, at around 6am, police received a call that a woman had been knocked over by a car, on Heol Tir Ton Road outside Mollertech on Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate, Cwmfelinfach.

Police attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The call came in at around 6.10am this morning (Thursday 5 December).

"The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries aren’t thought to be life changing or life threatening.

"Officers and paramedics were in attendance."