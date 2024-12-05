A WOMAN has been hospitalised after being hit by a car while walking along a busy road in Gwent.
Early this morning, Thursday December 5, at around 6am, police received a call that a woman had been knocked over by a car, on Heol Tir Ton Road outside Mollertech on Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate, Cwmfelinfach.
Police attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the woman was taken to hospital with injuries.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The call came in at around 6.10am this morning (Thursday 5 December).
"The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Her injuries aren’t thought to be life changing or life threatening.
"Officers and paramedics were in attendance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here