The Institute had been earmarked for closure in 2025 but thanks to Caerphilly County Borough Council’s successful application to the Arts Council for Wales the future is looking much brighter.

The funding is part of a £3.6 million boost for the Welsh arts, provided by the Welsh Government and the National Lottery. The money will support over 60 arts organisations across the country.

Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, said: “Blackwood Miners Institute is such a special part of Islwyn. Our arts organisations do so much to inspire and connect communities.

"We have world class talent here in Wales that deserves to be nurtured and celebrated, This funding marks a positive step forward to ensuring long term success and sustainability of the Institute which provides cultural and economic benefits across the region."