Residents and business owners in Risca, are already facing another spate of flooding, just ten days after they began cleaning up from Storm Bert.

Commercial Street has started flooding this evening, leaving homeowners and high street businesses appealing for sandbags.

With rainfall not expected to stop until the start of next week, and two weather warnings issued for this weekend, many are bracing themselves for further damage to be done to the buildings.

The town was one of the worst hit areas across Gwent as Storm Bert descended on Wales on Sunday, November 24, leaving multiple businesses and roads still heavily flooded into Monday.

Commercial Street, the main road into Risca, was closed off to traffic heading towards Lidl, while further up the street, the local police station and One Stop remained completely inaccessible on Monday, November 25 as floodwater reached the doorsteps.

Many are questioning how this could be happening again. "Why haven't the drains haven’t been cleared?" asked Janet Gould.

Commercial street pictured today, just before 5pm. (Image: Hollie Short) Outside Risca Police Station were around two dozen sandbags on a pallet at around midday today, December 5 - two hours later they were all gone.

The police have advised anyone experiencing flooding to report it to them if it is posing a danger to life, and otherwise to the council.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're managing potential flooding alongside partners.

"By going through road closures or flooded areas, you're putting yourself and others at risk.

"If you come across flooding, please report it to your local council."

You can keep up to date with flood alerts and warnings on the Natural Resources Wales website.