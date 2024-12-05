The winds are coming from Storm Darragh, a storm bringing winds as fast and 70 and 80 miles per hour, as well as heavy rainfall, says the Met Office.

A Met Office spokesperson said this morning, December 5, that the strong winders were due at the weekend.

"A period of very strong northerly or north-westerly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east," they said.

"Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland.

"The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."

However it seems the storm has come early, with National Highways making the decision to close the M48 Severn Bridge tonight, with winds picking up.

The #M48 #SevernBridge is now CLOSED in both directions between J1 (#Aust) and J2 (#Chepstow) due to strong winds associated with Storm Darragh.



Road users are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.



Further information: https://t.co/xB6v0IfCn1 pic.twitter.com/SF5vycxADV — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) December 5, 2024

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire is closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to strong winds associated with Storm Darragh.

"Road users are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

"During windy conditions the Severn Estuary can funnel strong gusts across the bridges, which can be hazardous to traffic.

"The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has barriers which reduce the effects of these gusts. However, the older design of the M48 Severn Bridge didn’t include these barriers, and we sometimes need to restrict access to the Severn Bridge for the safety of our road users.

"We use dedicated forecasts and monitoring equipment on the bridge, which are more useful than forecasts found in the media and wind speeds measured in neighbouring communities.

"When we expect gusts above 40 knots (46mph), we close the Severn Bridge to all traffic until the wind speeds have dropped.

"If wind speeds exceed 70 knots (80mph), both bridges are closed. Traffic can still travel between England and Wales by following a diversion using the M5, M50, A40 and A449.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."