Natural Resources Wales (NRW) issued the following flood alert, on the evening of December 5: "Flood Alert for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport."

"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

"Rainfall has affected this area.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the weekend from Storm Darragh.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."

(Image: NRW) The Met Office predicted earlier on today that Storm Darragh will bring unprecedented levels of rainfall, and winds as fast as 80 miles per hour.

With rainfall not expected to stop until the start of next week, and two weather warnings issued for this weekend, many are bracing themselves for further damage to be done to the buildings, just weeks after Storm Bert devastated many Gwent towns.

The map shows the flood alert covers a large amount of Gwent, including Newport, Abergavenny, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

Flooding has already closed roads such as the A469 dual carriageway between Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach.

The wind is also causing further issues for drivers with reports of trees falling down into the roads.

In Risca, residents and business owners are stacking sandbags on their doorways, with water rising slowing, just ten days after they began cleaning up from Storm Bert.

Outside Risca Police Station were around two dozen sandbags on a pallet at around midday today, December 5 - two hours later they were all gone.

The police have advised anyone experiencing flooding to report it to them if it is posing a danger to life, and otherwise to the council.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're managing potential flooding alongside partners.

"By going through road closures or flooded areas, you're putting yourself and others at risk.

"If you come across flooding, please report it to your local council."

You can keep up to date with flood alerts and warnings on the Natural Resources Wales website.

You can call the NRW floodline on 0345 988 1188.