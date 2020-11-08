IF YOU had the money, would you prefer to buy this London flat or own an entire property empire in Gwent?

The London housing market has been booming for years, so we all know that the cost of a property in the capital is on the pricier end of the scale.

With the average house price in Newport coming in at around £193,188, according to Zoopla, you could buy yourself more than 25 homes for the same price as just one in London.

But dare to dream, if you’ve got that much cash to splash you can definitely afford some variety.

Here are the nine properties in and around Gwent you could buy for the price of this one London home:

£5,000,000

Queen Street, Mayfair, London

Described as fully refurbished to an immaculate standard, this three-bedroom flat in Mayfair comes in at a whopping £5 million.

Keeping some period elements throughout including the original façades the property aims to provide contemporary living in a historic setting.

However, for this extreme price you would not get any private outdoor space, sports facilities or parking.

Is it really worth it?

Here's what you could get around Newport for the same price:

£1,490,000

Lower Road, Llandevaud, NP18

Every property mogul needs an impressive pad to live in themselves and what better home than this one in Llandevaud.

Boasting a stunning village location and panoramic views this detached property is a millionaire's dream.

The property has an impressive seven-bedrooms, four reception rooms, a gym and eight bathrooms.

£725,000

Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, NP44

This five-bedroom detached family home has a modern open-plan living arrangement with three reception rooms.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

Outside there's a heated pool, ample driveway parking, double garage and far-reaching views.

Find out more on Zoopla.

£665,000

Pontymason Lane, Rogerstone, NP10

Offered with no onward chain this four-bedroom detached cottage has been renovated throughout.

The modern kitchen/diner has stunning views across open countryside, there are three additional reception rooms and four bathrooms.

£470,000

Deer Park Lane, Bassaleg, NP10

In an excellent school catchment area this large family home offers four bedrooms and a large double garage.

The house has been designed to a high specification and boasts an open-plan kitchen diner as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Outside there is ample off-road parking and landscaped gardens.

£465,000

Risca Road, Newport, NP10

Why not add a period property to your Gwent empire?

This extended home sits on a large plot and benefits from four-bedrooms, two kitchens and three reception rooms.

Outside there is a large parking area, gorgeous conservatory and huge lawned garden with a deck.

£250,000

Firbank Avenue, St Julians, NP19

This large, extended home has been well decorated throughout featuring stained glass windows, bay windows and high ceilings.

With three-bedroom this family home also has a large conservatory, off-road parking for two cars and a garage.

£250,000

Monmouth Castle Drive, NP20

Described as perfect for commuters this three-bedroom house is an ideal rental investment.

Offering modern comfortable living the property has a fully fitted kitchen diner and a substantial living room.

For more details visit Zoopla.

£250,000

Oaklands Park Drive, NP10

In an excellent school catchment area this family home has been extended to offer large and comfortable living spaces.

There are three reception rooms, four good-sized bedrooms and one family bathroom.

Visit Zoopla for more information.

£250,000

Mill Street, Caerleon, NP18

Described as a beautifully decorated home this property has three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The family room benefits from wooden floors and a log burner to keep you extra cosy in the winter months.

In a sought-after village location the property has a sunroom and large enclosed garden.

Leaving you with some spare change, this Gwent empire comes in at £4,815,000.

Compared to the flat in Mayfair you'd be able to get these nine properties and still have £185,000 left over.

If you had the money what would you do - buy one home in London or an empire in Gwent? Let us know in the comments.