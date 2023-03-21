James Austin opened Austin & Co Gentleman’s Barbers on Commercial Street just over a year ago on Saturday, March 12.

Mr Austin said it was a “big risk” to open his business during the pandemic and plans to grow his business.

Mr Austin in Austin & Co Gentleman’s Barbers (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Austin said: “The past year has been amazing.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support and want to thank all our customers because we couldn’t do it without them.

“We continue to welcome new customers daily and the demand increases week on week.

“The business has been so successful; another barber has joined the team.”

Mr Austin also plans to hire another member of staff in the coming months.

Mr Austin outside his store (Image: James Austin)

The barber decided to go through suicide prevention training after his cousin lost two friends in their 30s to suicide.

Speaking to the Argus in August Mr Austin said: “Barbers are in a unique position in that people come in and tend to be honest about how they’re feeling.

“People speak to us with things that they don’t want to tell their family about or feel like they can’t talk to their close friends about.

“I think people find it easier to speak to someone like a barber because it can be hard talking to close people about things such as suicide especially if they are suffering.”