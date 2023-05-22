The ice cream shack is part of Tommys Café, which opened late last year in Cwmbran.

Owners Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws named the café, located in Llantarnam Road, after their son.

The ice cream shack, which opened on Friday, May 12, is situated outside the café.

The delicious ice cream (Image: Tommys Café)

Ms Richards, who has been in the catering industry for 10 years, said: “We wanted to create something fun and delicious for al the families visiting Tommys as who doesn’t love ice creams.

“We display nine flavours of the best quality gelato. We also offer mouth-watering specials such as banana splits, hot fudge Sundays and many more with a Tommys twist.

Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws (Image: Tommys Café)

“We also have our amazing fresh milkshakes, healthy fruit smoothies, refreshing coolers, frappes and lots of other goodies.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better six month at Tommys, and we hope our ice cream shack will be just as popular."

The ice cream shack is open Friday-Sunday from 11am to 4pm and throughout the week during the summer holidays.

Inside the ice cream shack (Image: Tommys Café)

The café, located opposite the What! Store, serves a variety of breakfasts and their lunch menu is available after 1pm.

Visitors can expect to find pancake sharing platters, French toast, handmade burgers, freshly squeezed orange juice and barista coffees in the café.

Tommys café also serve breakfast and cater for vegan and vegetarians - Gluten free and children's menus are also available.