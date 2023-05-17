TAILORED packages of support are to be designed to help a Gwent town’s workforce after their largest private sector employee entered administration.

Tillery Valley Foods, in Abertillery, confirmed today, May 17, that it has appointed administrators.

The Welsh Government has called the news “extremely disappointing”, and the closure marks a “major blow” for the employees of Tillery Valley, their families and the wider community.

This comes following uncertainty around the future of the site, with concerned workers telling the Argus that the closure would be “devastating” and would “permanently impact Abertillery.” TVF employed around 250 people.

The majority of workers have been made redundant, 24 employees have been retained to assist the administrators in winding-down the business.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This extremely disappointing news will be a major blow for such a dedicated workforce, their families and the wider community.

“We have worked intensively with the local management team and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council throughout the last week to explore options for a management buyout. The economy minister met the team and the plant’s union several times during that time to seek a resolution.

“The tireless efforts of the local management buyout team helped to demonstrate that a viable business is a genuine prospect at the site and we continue to consider how this could be developed further, despite today’s news, in order to secure a successful business in the longer term.

“It is deeply regrettable that the leadership of the outgoing company did not provide the openness and transparency required to allow the time needed for a strong business plan to be developed.

"Over a period months, we have repeatedly sought information from the leadership of the outgoing business to help prevent this outcome and develop alternative options. Unfortunately the information has not been forthcoming in a clear and timely manner.

“We will now establish an urgent taskforce alongside the local authority, Community Union, local elected representatives and DWP. This will include Welsh Government support via Careers Wales and the ReAct programme, with tailored packages of support designed to help the workforce find new job opportunities.”

Rob Edwards, Community Union’s regional secretary for Wales called the news "devastating" hope the sale will "respect the needs of the workforce and local community."

Founded in 1984, Tillery Valley Foods produces and supplies nutritionally balanced meals to the healthcare, education and local authority sectors, including to 30 NHS Trusts across England.

Tim Bateson and Will Wright from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators.

Mr Bateson, director at Interpath Advisory, said: “This is a tremendously sad day for the company’s dedicated employees, a number of whom have worked for the company for more than three decades, as well as for the wider community in Abertillery.

“Our immediate priority will be to provide support to all those who have been made redundant, including supporting them with the information required to submit claims to the Redundancy Payments Office, and we are also aiming to host workshops in conjunction with local employment agencies and employers.”

TVF was owned by Sodexo for more than 20 years and was sold to Joubere Food Group in August 2021.