Established in 1995 Elgam Fish Bar was shortlisted as one of the best chippies in Wales last year and now they are a finalist in the sixth Food Awards Wales 2023.

Speaking to the Argus the fish and chip store said they are “extremely grateful.”

Elgam Fish Bar said: “We are extremely grateful to be nominated for another award, we cannot thank our amazing customers enough for there continued custom and support.

“We were established in 1995 by Janet & John Bright, this was then passed down to their son Paul Bright and Wife Jemma in 2000 and is now in the capable hands of their son Scott and Wife Kim and their other amazing team members.

“It still continues to be a family run business after going through 3 generations.”

Outside Elgam Fish Bar. Picture: Elgam Fish Bar

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 26 June at Mercure Cardiff Holland House where top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Wales said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out.

“However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“Moreover, their success isn’t just about their dedication to leaving every customer satisfied. It’s also a story that reflects the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.