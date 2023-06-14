SMART SPACES

USW offers a variety of event spaces in its modern Newport Campus building, where groups and business can run meetings, training sessions, exhibitions, networking events, theatre-style presentations, and group-work sessions. With flexible room set-up options, the venue can cater for everything from a small group meeting up to a conference for 180 attendees.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

The roof-top meeting room has built-in state-of-the-art hybrid event technology allowing both online and in-person guests to share the meeting or event experience. This room further benefits from a roof terrace break-out space, perfect for a wellbeing break. Other event spaces on site have built-in screens and guest wi-fi to deliver professional meeting and events.

SMART HOSPITALITY & SUPPORT

An experienced in-house Event team are on hand to support clients throughout their booking process and on the day. They can offer advice on timings, room set-up, and catering options. A full event-management package is also available. In addition, a creative Catering team delivers first-class food, refreshments, and hospitality to all guests. A ground floor Starbucks café is also available for informal meetings.

SMART LOCATION

The Campus building is on the banks of the River Usk in Newport city centre. The main train and bus stations are less than 10 minutes away, while there are a number of car parks close by.

USW’s professional venues are available at Newport, Pontypridd ,and Cardiff Campuses, along with a number of additional meeting and flexible working spaces. USW Exchange is the University’s hub for business and community engagement.

Dr Louise Bright, Executive Director of Engagement and Enterprise for the USW, said: “We’ve got a rich history in Newport and the wider region and we are focused on continuing our positive relationships and being a partner that people can rely on.

“We place digital learning and innovation at the heart of what we deliver and that is reflected in our facilities that offer a hands-on experience that is reflected in the accolades that we have received, such as winning Cyber university of the Year for four years running, with our National Cyber Security Academy based at the campus. We've got fantastic provision and facilities at the campus, and we want our facilities to benefit local communities and partners.”

Email: events@southwales.ac.uk

Tel: 01443 482002