Tuffnells Parcels Express fell into administration on Monday, putting a reported 2,200 workers at risk across 33 UK sites, including one in Rogerstone.

Those appointed as administrators to the delivery company said the "majority" of Tuffnells staff would be made redundant, adding that the company had suffered "a number of pressures which have impacted trading" in recent years.

The workforce at the Rogerstone depot was between 80 and 100 strong, according to local reports.

Following news of Tuffnells entering administration, a Welsh Government spokesperson said the announcement would "come as a major blow for [the] company's workers and their families".

"Our focus now will be to support any workers made redundant to find new employment opportunities," the government spokesperson added. "We are informing the company’s administrators about the support that could be made available through programmes such as ReAct Plus, and through Careers Wales."

Newport City Council said it would also step in to support workers impacted by the Tuffnells announcement.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: "We are extremely saddened at the news that staff in the Rogerstone depot are losing their jobs after Tuffnells went into administration.

"Our thoughts are with the employees and their families at what must be a difficult and worrying time.

"The council’s work and skills team is offering advice and support to those affected."

The collapse of Tuffnells is the latest blow to warehouse jobs in Gwent, following the closure of Tillery Valley Foods (TVF) in Abertillery, and the subsequent announcement Avara Foods in Abergavenny would shut in the autumn.

The end of TVF, which supplied meals to the National Health Service, was met with similar concern from the Welsh Government and local representatives, and jobs fairs were set up shortly afterwards in Abertillery, where it was reported staff made redundant at the closed site had been signed up to other companies "on the spot".

Tuffnells workers in Rogerstone will be hoping any aid for them is equally as speedy and supportive.

Joint administrator Rick Harrison, from Interpath Advisory, said earlier this week the Tuffnells announcement would be "particularly devastating" for the firm's "dedicated" staff.

"Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant," he said, adding that his "utmost priority will be to provide all those impacted with every support they need in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and minimising disruption to customers".

Joint administrator Howard Smith, also from Interpath Advisory, added: "Customers are advised that all transport hubs and depots have been closed until further notice. Our team will be making contact with customers over the coming days to arrange parcel collection."