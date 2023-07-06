Owner Tracy Evans opened Wooden It Be Crafty in Cwmbran Marketplace on May 27 after finding that crafting helped with her post-natal depression, anxiety, and depression.

Initially Ms Evans opened a pop-up table in Cwmbran Market and, due to the brilliant response, Wooden It Be Crafty decided to move in permanently.

Sneak peak inside Wooden It Be Crafty (Image: Tracy Evans)

Ms Evans said: “I have always enjoyed crafts since I was a child, I started with woodwork over 20 years ago starting with pyrography. I would sit there for hours.

“I then started hand painting my wooden products and set up my first Facebook page, Tracy’s Creations, and started to do craft fairs in which I thoroughly enjoyed. Whilst crafting I had a full-time job as a secretory and also a wife and mother of 5.

“I found crafting my therapy. After having my last child 22 years ago, I suffered severe post-natal depression with anxiety and depression, and this has stayed with me ever since.

Owner Tracy Evans (Image: Tracy Evans)

“Six years ago, I left my secretarial job to make crafting my full-time job and named myself Wooden It Be Crafty. I bought my first laser cutting machine and have grown from there.

“It’s a hard struggle as I suffer with mobility and last year had an operation to fuse my ankle which meant I was off my feet and still struggle to walk but I had plenty of time to think.

“I also lost my dear mum at Christmas, and my emotions were everywhere. I decided I wanted to get out and meet people. Working on your own gets lonely.”

Outside Wooden It Be Crafty (Image: Tracy Evans)

Wooden It Be Crafty, who make laser cut and engraved items, opened their doors on May 27.

Ms Evans said: “I have a lovely selection of frames from family trees to memorial. I can also make plaques and other wooden items for any occasion.

“I also make items for weddings, save the dates, favours and also make seating plans, welcome signs and much more. Another side of the business is printing, I print on T-shirts, mugs, cushions etc.

Beautifully crafted (Image: Tracy Evans)

“My little shop is an ideal if you are looking for that special gift for someone or just a piece for you home.

Wooden It Be Crafty is open in Cwmbran Marketplace from Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm.