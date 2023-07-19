According to the banking giant, just 12 customers regularly use the branch, on Cardiff Road, as their only means of banking. It will close permanently on Friday, October 13, this year.

Caerphilly's Member of Parliament Wayne David; Senedd Member Hefin David; and the county council's deputy leader councillor Jamie Pritchard, who also represents the Morgan Jones ward, have jointly written to Barclays to request an urgent meeting with bank bosses.

Wayne David described the closure as a "body blow to Caerphilly town" and said he was concerned there had been no public consultation on the plan.

He said: "Everyone must now work together to ensure that the public, particularly those who do not use online banking, are helped as much as possible.”

His Senedd counterpart Hefin David said the closure was going to have a big impact and that he had serious concerns of another empty building on a town's high street - especially after Barclays closed its Bargoed branch earlier this year.

He said: "I once again urge Barclays to work on ensuring they don’t just leave behind a derelict building, and for them to play their part in encouraging a new business into the property in a timely manner.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard added that banks had a responsibility to residents.