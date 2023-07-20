Superdrug has opened its doors to its brand-new store in Newport Retail Park, creating 40 new jobs in the new 8,800 sq ft store.

The new store replaces the former H&M, which closed in December 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of a new store in Newport Retail Park, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in Newport and South Wales.

“With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our local customers will love and welcome the new store.”

The store will feature a new Nurse Clinic providing services such as vaccinations, blood testing, and a phlebotomy service, as well as a Beauty Studio and a fragrance counter.

Opening hours for the new store are: