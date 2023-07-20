A NEW Superdrug store has opened in Newport today, Thursday, as part of plans by the health and beauty chain to open 25 new stores across the UK.
Superdrug has opened its doors to its brand-new store in Newport Retail Park, creating 40 new jobs in the new 8,800 sq ft store.
The new store replaces the former H&M, which closed in December 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.
Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of a new store in Newport Retail Park, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in Newport and South Wales.
“With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our local customers will love and welcome the new store.”
The store will feature a new Nurse Clinic providing services such as vaccinations, blood testing, and a phlebotomy service, as well as a Beauty Studio and a fragrance counter.
Opening hours for the new store are:
- Monday to Saturday: 9am-8pm;
- Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm.
