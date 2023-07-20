Owned by Colin Jeffries, Jeffries Fine Jewellers, a family jewellery shop in Friars Walk, opened in the city centre in October 1989. Today, Mr Jeffries' son Scott manages the Newport store. The company also has a Cwmbran store.

Earlier this month the Argus reported the jewellers would be closing its Newport branch - and now the company has confirmed the day it will finally be pulling the shutters down for good.

A spokesperson from the company said they had seen the Friars Walk store "go from a thriving shopping destination to one which cannot compare to its neighbours, and customers prefer the convenience and free parking found at Cwmbran".

The branch will close for good on Saturday, September 30.

Manager Scott Jeffries inside the Newport store (Image: Newsquest)

The spokesperson said: “Having had a shop in Newport city centre since our inception in 1989, we are sad to have to say goodbye to our Friars walk store and Newport city centre.

“Over the last 34 years, we have seen the city centre go from a thriving shopping destination to one which cannot compare to its neighbours such as Cardiff, Cribbs Causeway and more local competition from Spytty and Cwmbran.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we are closing our Friars Walk store.

“The last 12 months have shown that our customers prefer the selection of independent and multiple shops as well as the convenience and free parking found at Cwmbran which has resulted in a large increase in turnover at our Cwmbran store but a reduction at our Friars Walk branch."

Outside Jeffries on Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

The jewellers thanked their customers for all their support and hope the Newport city centre "can find a way to entice retailers and shoppers back".

The spokesperson continued: “Being a part of the Friars Walk development was one of the most exciting experiences we’ve had as a company and it was a pleasure working alongside the other retailers within the development as well as the fantastic management team at Friars Walk

“We hope that one day, the city centre can find a way to entice retailers and shoppers back and we can look to return to the place we’ve called home for over three decades."

The company's first Newport store was located on Skinner Street before moving into Friars Walk, next to the former Debenhams unit.

Jeffries on Skinner Street (Image: Archive)

During the autumn of 2014 Jeffries opened its second store at The Parade in Cwmbran which will remain open.

Manager of the Newport store Scott Jeffries said: “We hope our Newport customers will visit us in Cwmbran as it is not that far away.

“We love Newport and our customers here; it will be sad to say goodbye.”