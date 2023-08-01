Heather Road Fish Bar located on Heather Road was given the second lowest possible hygiene rating after an inspection on 21 June 2023.

By law any business selling food in Wales is given a hygiene rating between zero and five, depending on inspection.

A food hygiene rating of 1 means that major improvement is necessary.

Inside Heather Road Fish Bar's former kitchen (Image: Heather Road Fish Bar)

Zero means urgent improvement is necessary and five means standards are excellent.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

Last week the Argus announced that the chippy had closed earlier in the month due to “very high costs” after three years and will be moving to 38 Clarence Place in Newport.

In response to the low hygiene rating a spokesperson from Heather Road Fish Bar said: “Inspection was done on the day we were closing down permanently.

“So, most of the stuff was removed from the site which resulted 1 star.”

Outside the chippy (Image: Heather Road Fish Bar)

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety.

Improvement was required necessary over the standard found in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and the hygienic handling of food.

Speaking to the Argus last week Samar Asad, part of the shop's management team, said: “We opened in 2020 and closed last week.

“The costs are very high, and we cannot afford to pay it all.

“It was doing good before closing and unfortunately now the business is up for sale.

“Hopefully, new buyers will open soon and resume business.”