The post office based at The Bank Coffee Shop in High Street will be closed as of Friday, September 22.

The café section of the business closed its doors last month due to rising costs and now the only post office in Newbridge will shortly follow suit.

Co-owner of The Bank, Ian Rosser, added: "I would like to say a huge thank you to our customers who have supported us over the past five years."

When speaking to Caerphilly Observer about the post office closure previously, Mr Rosser said: "It’s a terrible thing for the area as it’s a service that’s desperately needed. I think this will have an impact on Newbridge as a whole as this is a popular meeting spot for lots of people."

The Post Office has been contacted for information on a potential relocation.