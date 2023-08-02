Karen’s Diner closes its Friars Walk venue this Sunday, August 6, just months after it opened.

The Australian chain says it has served over 20,000 people in Newport since the venue opened on February 17.

Many in Wales became familiar with the Karen’s Diner experience through viral TikTok videos showing restaurant staff being professionally rude and difficult to paying customers.

The company now refers to the Friars Walk venue as a “pop-up diner” despite no prior indications that the stay in Newport would be so short.

“You Welshies have had your fun, you’ve let us tear you apart with our terrible service, so it’s time for Mother Karen to pack her bags and head elsewhere,” a company press release says.

The departure from Friars Walk will mean Karen’s Diner leaves Wales completely with all five of the remaining UK restaurants based in England.

“We’ve had lots of fun delivering the concept to a wide range of audiences, including families, couples, first dates, stag and hen parties and work get-togethers,” said Elinor, venue manager at Karen's Diner, Friars Walk.

“It’s a unique concept, but I would like to thank the people of Newport for being so open-minded and allowing us to provide this unusual experience.”