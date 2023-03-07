The increases in energy bills that have put such a strain on household budgets also impact on councils. The energy bill to heat and light council buildings including schools is estimated to rise by nearly £4 million, for example.

We’ve worked hard to keep bills as low as possible, as we know these are difficult times for everyone, but we’re also conscious of the need to maintain vital services like social care, schools, environmental and community services.

That’s not a choice that any councillor takes lightly, so thank you to councillors and residents in Torfaen for their support for our efforts this year.

It may be more than 20 years ago now, but I’ll always remember my time as a play worker. The difference you can make to the lives of young people is hugely rewarding.

The recent Torfaen Play awards evening at Congress Theatre gave an inspiring picture of the work done by staff and volunteers at the service, both in their playschemes during school holidays in their term-time groups. If parents or carers want to know more, regular updates of what’s available can be found on the Torfaen Play Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The work Torfaen Play do and the fun, inclusive and community-focused way they do it is fantastic. I’ve seen children whose self-confidence has been transformed by playschemes. I’ve also seen the difference made for parents of children with special needs or disabilities, giving them some respite whilst their children are having fun.

The Torfaen Play model is of huge benefit to the volunteers too, who gain skills and experience working alongside staff. The growing list of Play Service alumni, volunteers who’ve gone on to gain employment elsewhere using the skills they’ve gained, is impressive.

Giving all children play opportunities is something we can always do more on, so I was pleased to be part of the plans to install new inclusive play areas at Pontypool Park and Cwmbran Boating Lake. These areas will be made more suitable for those with special needs including sensory impairments, and have been designed with help from Crownbridge School, TOGS Children’s Centre and specialists in autism.

Elsewhere in Pontypool Park, it’s great to see Pontypool RFC going from strength to strength, with an impressive league win at Neath and a cup quarter-final victory at Bargoed. It would be great to see a strong Pooler following in Ebbw Vale for the cup semi-final, against Neath on April 1.

There can’t be a more fitting way than continued success on the pitch to pay tribute to the late Charlie Faulkner. Charlie was a Pooler and Wales legend, part of the world-renowned Pontypool Front Row. He was a great man and will be truly missed. My sympathies, huge respect and condolences go to his family.