The Tories said they had taken the action "following the disgraceful handling" of a health board in North Wales "and other recent scandals".

Several independent board members of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board were asked to resign in recent weeks after it was put back into special measures.

The Welsh Conservatives have criticised Ms Morgan for "demanding" the resignations while allowing others "responsible for the day to day running of the health service in North Wales [to stay] in place".

The Tories have also claimed the Welsh Government "fails to act on fixing the Welsh NHS following the Covid-19 pandemic".

The party cited NHS figures showing "the worst-ever ambulance performance" and an alleged lack of action to stop people waiting more than two years for medical treatment.

"The failure to get to grips with the issues at the Betsi Cadwaladr Heath Board has been scandalous, yet those responsible are still at the helm," said Darren Millar, the Welsh Conservatives' shadow minister for North Wales.

"Patients and frontline staff in North Wales have been let down by Labour for far too long.

"Patients have died and come to harm, staff have been bullied and are burnt out, yet those responsible are still in post.

"We need a health service in Wales where people are held to account where things go wrong and that starts with the health minister.

"The minister refused to intervene when called upon to do so last year and services have deteriorated further as a result. She is now trying to dodge responsibility for what has happened on her watch.

"Enough is enough - the health minister must go."

Speaking today, Tuesday, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We will respond to the debate tomorrow."