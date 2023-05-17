Historically, most local authorities have owned a wide portfolio of buildings, usually consisting of a main council office HQ, a range of sub offices, as well as associated depots and satellite sites.

We want to consolidate our property portfolio and reduce the amount of buildings we currently own and operate. This reflects our new agile agenda and will help us secure significant budget savings over future years.

Our main corporate HQ at Penallta House will become our core hub, accommodating most of our office-based workforce. This will allow us to free up a range of other sites and realise additional financial benefits.

We are currently adapting Penallta House to make it a more modern, flexible workspace where more staff can work together in an agile manner.

We are committed to doing this in a ‘green’ and cost-effective way, with a focus on much of the equipment and furniture being reused, reupholstered, pre-owned or remanufactured from existing items.

Wider work is also progressing to reconfigure the Tredomen campus (which includes the other buildings adjacent to Penallta House) to ensure we are making optimum use of our core corporate offices.

This is an important piece work to help make CCBC a more modern and flexible organisation, which has the added benefit of delivering key savings as we continue to deliver quality services to our community.