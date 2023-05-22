Natasha Asghar, MS for South Wales East, has her sights set on becoming the next top job.

Having lived in London for nearly 20 years, Ms Asghar believes she has what it takes to take over from Sadiq Khan and become the next Conservative mayor.

Currently a Member of the Welsh Parliament representing more than 600,000 people, Ms Asghar today confirmed she had submitted her application form – and is now firmly in the running.

As Wales’ shadow minister for transport and technology, Ms Asghar says she has been "leading the fight against Labour’s plans to introduce controversial ULEZ schemes, the rollout of 20mph speed limits and congestion charges as well as a backwards ban on all major road building".

Now, she is preparing to take the fight to London and turn the capital city blue.

Natasha Asghar's promises if elected as London Mayor

Some of Ms Asghar's promises – should she be successful – include:

scrapping the expansion of London’s ULEZ schemes

restoring the public’s trust in the Met Police

tackling London’s housing crisis

She said: “After a lot of deliberating and gentle nudging from residents across London, I have decided to throw my hat into the ring to become the Conservative candidate for next year’s Mayor of London elections.

“I have spent the best part of two years fighting against Labour in Wales as the country’s shadow Transport Minister and now I am ready to take the fight to London.

“London is a fantastic place to live, visit and work – it’s somewhere we should be proud to call home – but sadly Sadiq Khan has neglected our city for far too long and that’s got to change.

“My passion for London, its people, its businesses, and its tourists, is exactly why I want to become the next Conservative Mayor of London.

"I firmly believe that I can be the breath of fresh air London so desperately needs.”

Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.