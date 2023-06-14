I’m pleased Welsh Government continue to feature the RSPCA’s ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’ signage on motorways. An action following a campaign I led several years ago that raises important awareness; an innocent mistake can cause tragedy in this climate.

We’re not used to these long dry spells. With the hottest months still ahead, Minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, is appealing to everyone in Wales to consider their water use.

A shower uses less water than a bath, leaving the tap running for two minutes while brushing your teeth can waste 20 litres of water, while sprinklers in the garden can use up to a massive 1,000 litres an hour. Small changes can make a big difference.

* A national effort is needed to support the one in five children who are regularly missing school. Prior to the pandemic, absenteeism figures stood at 5.7 per cent. Provisional data for 2022/23 shows this has risen to 10.5 per cent.

Following the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee Inquiry into pupil absence, the Welsh Government have opened a consultation. I urge all families, schools and relevant parties to have their say on this important piece of guidance: gov.wales/consultations.

* Newport is set to deliver us some fantastic events. Embracing diversity, tradition, and all abilities, we won’t be short of options these summer months.

The Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Based on Stow Hill, it is well worth a visit. A huge thank you to the dedicated volunteers who keep this gem thriving.

Earlier this week, Pride in the Port and Newport Bus launched the Newport Pride Bus, marking the occasion with its first trip around the city. Part of the build up to September 2 and the eight-day long, Pride in the Port.

June 16 will see the Central Library and Museum mark its official re-opening to continue hosting visitors over the summer. On June 28 there will be events to ‘Re-launch the Rising’ at the Westgate Hotel, ‘The Big Splash Festival’ returns to the city centre in July, and ‘Comic Con Wales’ comes to the ICC in August.

As always, if there’s anything at all I can help with, please get in touch: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales, 01633 376627. If you live in Newport West and would like to receive my regular e-updates, please contact me to sign-up.