PEOPLE living in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region will be able to get walk-in vaccines without appointment later this month.
The health board will be hosting two walk-in clinics for first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines for anyone aged 18 and over who is yet to have received their first dose and would like to have it.
The clinics will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, June 26 at the Newport and Ebbw Vale mass vaccination centres.
No appointment is needed but ID must be shown.
Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available.
The addresses for the centres are:
Newport
Newport Leisure Centre, 1 Kingsway Centre, Newport. NP20 1UH.
Blaenau Gwent
General Officers, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale. NP23 8UW.