BLAENAU Gwent is now one of just three council areas in Wales with a rolling weekly coronavirus case rate of below 10 per 100,000, as cases continue to rise across the country.
For the week to June 12, the latest available, Blaenau Gwent has a case rate of 8.6 per 100,000, the second lowest in Wales, behind Powys (8.3).
There remain big differences in rates across Wales, with four areas of north Wales (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area) - Conwy (71.7 per 100,000); Denbighshire (64.8) and Flintshire (37.2) having the three highest rolling weekly case rates, to June 12.
In Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), for the week to June 12, the case rates stand as - Newport and Torfaen both on 14.9, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire both on 11.6 and Blaenau Gwent on 8.6
Wales' overall rolling weekly coronavirus case rate, for the week to June 12, is 22.5 per 100,000, a new high since early April. The Gwent-wide rate to the same date is 12.3.
The number of cases confirmed today in Wales is 140, including 11 in Gwent.
READ MORE:
No deaths have been confirmed in Wales, for the fourth day in a row, meaning the number of deaths here since the pandemic began remains at 5,572, including 961 in Gwent.
There have been 214,383 confirmed cases across Wales since the pandemic began, including 41,968 in Gwent.
In Wales, 2,225,499 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
1,432,20154,064 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.
The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:
- Flintshire - 21
- Denbighshire - 15
- Conwy - 14
- Cardiff - 12
- Wrexham - 11
- Pembrokeshire - eight
- Caerphilly - five
- Gwynedd - five
- Vale of Glamorgan - four
- Bridgend - four
- Swansea - four
- Anglesey - three
- Carmarthenshire - three
- Neath Port Talbot - three
- Monmouthshire - two
- Newport - two
- Ceredigion - two
- Blaenau Gwent - one
- Torfaen - one
- Merthyr Tydfil - zero
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - zero
- Powys - zero
- Unknown location - zero
- Resident outside Wales - 20
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment