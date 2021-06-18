A COMMUNITY pharmacy in Abergavenny has become one of the first in Wales to offer the coronavirus vaccine.

Shackletons, on the high street in the town, has been dealing with "unprecedented" levels of demand during what they have described as a "tough last year".

Last Friday, Monmouth MS Peter Fox paid a visit to see the vaccine rollout in full flow at a community level.

“The staff are skilled, eager and ready to support the roll out of the vaccine programme in an accessible location at a convenient time," he said.

"I was impressed with what I saw and will be asking the Welsh Labour Government to make sure as many community pharmacies as possible are involved in any Covid booster vaccination programme.

“Shackletons is everything a community orientated family business should be: personal, local and rooted in the communities where they operate. The passion of the brothers was really clear, as was their readiness to develop new services to make healthcare accessible to the public.”

Owner Geoff Shackleton said: “The last year has been tough for community pharmacists as we have kept our doors fully open while dealing with not only unprecedented levels of demand but also the change in the range of services which the public now want. "We have begun to offer PCR testing in conjunction with a local laboratory, as well the Covid vaccine service.

“Accessible healthcare on the high street is a key part of what we do as community pharmacists.

Ian Shackleton said: "By offering a Covid vaccine service in such an accessible location we have provided an opportunity for many people to get their Covid jabs in the easiest possible way and we are hopeful that the community pharmacy network will be a key part of the roll out of Covid booster vaccines too.”