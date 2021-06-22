ONE area of Gwent has the second lowest coronavirus rate in Wales, as 175 new cases were confirmed by Public Health Wales today.

Of the 175 new cases, 14 were recorded within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

That includes four new cases in Caerphilly and Monmouthshire, three new cases in Torfaen, two in Newport and a single case in Blaenau Gwent.

And it is Blaenau Gwent which has one of the lowest Covid rates in the country.

In the seven days between June 11 and June 17, there have been 8.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Blaenau Gwent, only higher than Merthyr Tydfil (8.3).

Monmouthshire has the highest rate in Gwent at 20.1 cases per 100,000.

While the figure for Caerphilly is 19.3, in Torfaen it is 14.9, and in Newport it is 11.0.

Every area in Gwent is below the Wales wide Covid rate of 31.3, driven by high rates in Conwy (98.1), Denbighshire (80.5) and Flintshire (73.7).

No new coronavirus related deaths were reported in Wales today.

The confirmed new cases in Wales today are:

Flintshire - 24

Cardiff - 22

Conwy - 18

Wrexham - 12

Gwynedd - 12

Vale of Glamorgan - nine

Rhondda Cynon Taf - six

Swansea - five

Denbighshire - five

Bridgend - four

Monmouthshire - four

Caerphilly - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Ceredigion - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Powys - four

Torfaen - three

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Newport - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Anglesey - one

Residents outside Wales - 20

Unknown location - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.