STUDENTS in two year groups at a Monmouthshire high school have been instructed to self-isolate after the confirmation of coronavirus cases among their peers.

Years 7 and 10 at Chepstow Comprehensive School are affected after a pair of siblings tested positive for coronavirus.

Self-isolation started from June 24 and the school are working with Track and Trace to identify close contacts.

Those identified will continue to self-isolate until an estimated date of July 3, returning to school on July 5.

Students in the year who are not identified as contacts will be able to return to school on Monday, June 28.

As per the period of school closure between Christmas and Easter, students have switched to live remote learning using Microsoft Teams and are already following their normal timetable.

Year 9 at the school were also required to isolate earlier in the month.