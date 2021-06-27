ALMOST 40 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gwent, among nearly 400 new cases across Wales.

Caerphilly is the area of Gwent to have recorded the most cases in the latest figures released by Public Health Wales.

The borough has seen 14 new cases, one more than has been reported in Torfaen.

While Newport has seen five new confirmed cases reported, and there were four in Monmouthshire and three in Blaenau Gwent.

Over the seven days between June 15 and June 21, no area of Gwent has a higher Covid case rate than Monmouthshire.

However, that rate of 27.5 cases per 100,000 residents is below the all-Wales rate of 42.3.

Elsewhere in Gwent, the rate in Caerphilly is 22.1, in Torfaen is 19.2, in Blaenau Gwent is 18.6, and it is 16.2 in Newport.

The highest rates are found in North Wales, and in Flintshire, which over the last seven days as a Covid case rate of 120.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

One new coronavirus related death has been reported in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 60

Flintshire - 41

Swansea - 30

Gwynedd - 29

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 27

Wrexham - 22

Denbighshire - 22

Carmarthenshire - 18

Conwy - 16

Caerphilly - 14

Torfaen - 13

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Anglesey - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Pembrokeshire - 10

Bridgend - seven

Powys - six

Newport - five

Ceredigion - four

Monmouthshire - four

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Blaenau Gwent - three

Residents outside Wales - 38

Unknown location - nine

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.