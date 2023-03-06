Details of the ex-Metropolitan Police officer’s activities were heard at the Old Bailey as he appeared to be sentenced for three offences of indecent exposure.

The 50-year-old is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Ms Everard.

The flashing incidents took place in woodland and at a fast-food restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

The last incident happened just a few days before 33-year-old Ms Everard was kidnapped in south London on March 3, 2021.

Mrs Justice May paid tribute to the victims of Wayne Couzens as she sentenced him to 19 months for three incidents of indecent exposure in the months before he murdered Sarah Everard.

She told the Old Bailey that Couzens was already serving a whole life jail term for the kidnap, rape and killing of Ms Everard.

The senior judge said the sentencing for indecent exposure also served as “public recognition” of the fact of the offences and the impact on the victims, and “their courage and resilience” in coming forward.

She highlighted the victims’ statements which recounted the impact of Couzens’ “selfish, sexually aggressive acts”.

The judge said: “The fact that no police came to find him or his black car to question him about these incidents can only have served to confirm and strengthen in the defendant’s mind a dangerous belief in his invincibility, in his power sexually to dominate and abuse women without being stopped.”

Following the sentencing of Couzens, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “Couzens repeatedly targeted women to expose himself to on multiple occasions. These offences were abhorrent and caused great distress and discomfort for the victims.

“It is right that he has been prosecuted for these offences and that he will continue to spend the rest of his life in prison.”